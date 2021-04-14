LiquidApps Hits Market Capitalization of $23.81 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $23.81 million and $44,515.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

