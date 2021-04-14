Liquity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.16 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 44% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Liquity has a total market cap of $865,079.46 and approximately $7.16 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $40.24 or 0.00064001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00066065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00264036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.05 or 0.00725315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,260.55 or 0.99019993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.75 or 0.00856842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

