Lisk (LSK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.42 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $6.22 or 0.00009890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $795.35 million and $49.42 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00023857 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00024884 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002636 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,716,950 coins and its circulating supply is 127,786,682 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

