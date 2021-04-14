Lisk Machine Learning Market Capitalization Tops $5.35 Million (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 56% higher against the dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $1.02 million worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00268963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.07 or 0.00715740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,945.80 or 0.99052052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.93 or 0.00845640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using US dollars.

