Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $4,051.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $818.37 or 0.01270330 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002445 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,370.61 or 0.99920407 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 719,179,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.