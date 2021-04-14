Litecoin Plus Hits One Day Trading Volume of $56.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $141,447.11 and $56.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,924.99 or 1.00521105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00043615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00116397 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001154 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.