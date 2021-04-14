Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lithium stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 391,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,570. Lithium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 1,440 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

