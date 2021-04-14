Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

