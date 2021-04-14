Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,391. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

