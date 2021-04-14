Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $415.08. 93,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.92 and a 52 week high of $415.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.