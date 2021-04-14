Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 118,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 554,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. 3,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

