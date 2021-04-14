Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 290.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $133.83. 20,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $133.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

