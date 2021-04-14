Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 26,561 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,561 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.71. 121,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,466,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of -102.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

