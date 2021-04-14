Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $1.12 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fortis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,596,000 after purchasing an additional 417,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $191,047,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 546,823 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Fortis by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,686,000 after buying an additional 317,782 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. 2,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,523. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

