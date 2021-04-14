LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 113.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

