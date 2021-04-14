LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,744 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after buying an additional 117,974 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in LKQ by 9.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 290,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $44.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.