Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.84 and last traded at $55.14. Approximately 401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBLCF shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

