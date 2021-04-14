Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

