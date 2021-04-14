Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.11. 1,117,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.60. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,070.4% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

