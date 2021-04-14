Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.
Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.11. 1,117,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.60. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,070.4% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.