Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $602.20

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 602.20 ($7.87) and traded as low as GBX 581 ($7.59). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.71), with a volume of 12,286 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 614.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 602.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42.

In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Neil Newman bought 1,611 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.20 ($13,049.65). Also, insider Richard Holmes purchased 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £49,991.74 ($65,314.53). Insiders bought 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,774 over the last 90 days.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

