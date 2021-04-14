Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 21st (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:LBPH) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 21st. Longboard Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBPH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

LBPH opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

