Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

