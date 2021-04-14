Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LZAGY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 164,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,696. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $69.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

