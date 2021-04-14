Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $967,692.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,796.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Moderna stock traded up $10.36 on Wednesday, hitting $160.07. 585,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,673,771. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $189.26.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
