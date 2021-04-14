Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $967,692.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,796.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $10.36 on Wednesday, hitting $160.07. 585,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,673,771. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Moderna by 87.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 51,784 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

