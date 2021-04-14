Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Down 1.6%

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 297 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92). 125,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 207,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.98).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 261.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.90. The company has a market capitalization of £482.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In related news, insider John Hornby sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £23,580,000 ($30,807,420.96). Also, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £16,058 ($20,979.88).

About Luceco (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

