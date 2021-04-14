Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,732,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798,274. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,426,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

