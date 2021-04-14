LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €660.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €660.00 ($776.47) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MC. UBS Group set a €667.00 ($784.71) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €605.20 ($712.00).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €594.80 ($699.76) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €553.78 and its 200 day moving average is €494.91.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

