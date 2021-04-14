LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €667.00 by UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €667.00 ($784.71) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €605.20 ($712.00).

MC opened at €594.80 ($699.76) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €553.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €494.91. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

