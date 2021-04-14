LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.85. The company had a trading volume of 117,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80. The stock has a market cap of $373.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $148.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock. Fisher Asset Management raised its stake in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management’s holdings in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne were worth $248,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

