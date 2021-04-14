LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LVMUY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $148.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock. Fisher Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,469 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management’s holdings in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne were worth $248,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

