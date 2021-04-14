LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LVMUY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $148.61.
About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.
Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.