LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s (LVMUY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LVMUY. Citigroup began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded up $6.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.85. 117,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80. The company has a market cap of $373.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $148.61.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

