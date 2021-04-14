LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s (LVMUY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.
OTCMKTS LVMUY traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.85. 117,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,530. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $148.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.08 and its 200-day moving average is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile
LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.