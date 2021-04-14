LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s (LVMUY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

OTCMKTS LVMUY traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.85. 117,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,530. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $148.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.08 and its 200-day moving average is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock. Fisher Asset Management grew its stake in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,901,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,469 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management’s holdings in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne were worth $248,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

