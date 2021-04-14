Lympo (LYM) Hits Market Cap of $42.88 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $42.88 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00066209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.46 or 0.00683458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00088811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00036495 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.