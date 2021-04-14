Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MACE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 51,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,931. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Mace Security International has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.74.
Mace Security International Company Profile
