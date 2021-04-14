Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MACE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 51,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,931. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Mace Security International has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands.

