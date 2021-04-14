Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Magna International by 692.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

