Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Director Ron Anderson Acquires 200 Shares

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Director Ron Anderson bought 200 shares of Mainstreet Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$81.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$281,822.50.

Shares of MEQ stock traded up C$0.25 on Wednesday, reaching C$81.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212. The stock has a market cap of C$761.62 million and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.91. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 1-year low of C$51.15 and a 1-year high of C$87.00.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($1.92). The company had revenue of C$38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

