Maker Hits 24-Hour Volume of $213.25 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $2,630.17 or 0.04082732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $2.62 billion and $213.25 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00058252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.54 or 0.00618644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00032321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00037110 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

