Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the March 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MKTAY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. 13,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.02. Makita has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $54.39.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Makita had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Makita will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.