Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.69

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.69 and traded as low as $44.32. Makita shares last traded at $45.94, with a volume of 12,159 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Makita had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Research analysts expect that Makita Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

