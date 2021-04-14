Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Trading Down 5.6%

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 686,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,067,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mallinckrodt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37.

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.10 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 83.44%. Analysts predict that Mallinckrodt plc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.