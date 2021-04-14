MalwareChain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Million (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $20,215.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001609 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000123 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 100.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004104 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,151,008 coins and its circulating supply is 7,039,093 coins. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

