MamaMancini’s (MMMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect MamaMancini’s to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MMMB stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. MamaMancini’s has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

