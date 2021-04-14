Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.00

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as high as $16.48. Manchester United shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 238,246 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.