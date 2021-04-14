ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Sells $584,409.27 in Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MAN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.68. 8,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,099. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $107.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

