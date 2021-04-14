MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Capitalization Tops $51.21 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.21 million and approximately $364,128.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00065123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00264207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.00708751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,547.53 or 0.98806324 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00023317 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.45 or 0.00836372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

