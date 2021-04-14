Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $51.00

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $52.71. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 90,943 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -99.83 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Carroll Berg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $395,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $740,998.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 780,000 shares of company stock worth $37,720,800. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.