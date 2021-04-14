Mark N. Tompkins Sells 12,050 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 12,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $39,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,666,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,665,601.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ AMST traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 50,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,192. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Amesite in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

