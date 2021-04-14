MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $539.68 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $391.74 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,167,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.