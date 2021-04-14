Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $180.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 million, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.