Massimo Calafiore Sells 3,498 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NUVA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $68.57. 545,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

